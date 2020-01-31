Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RXN. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rexnord from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of RXN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,400. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,521.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $173,532.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,586. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,522,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rexnord by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.