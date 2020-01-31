Reviewing 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) & Data Storage (NYSE:DTST)

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Data Storage has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Data Storage and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A 8X8 1 6 7 0 2.43

8X8 has a consensus target price of $24.11, indicating a potential upside of 26.50%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Data Storage.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Data Storage and 8X8’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $8.89 million 1.73 $260,000.00 N/A N/A 8X8 $352.59 million 5.42 -$88.74 million ($0.69) -27.62

Data Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage -0.08% -0.34% -0.08% 8X8 -32.60% -40.84% -18.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Data Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Data Storage beats 8X8 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies. Through a combination of open application program interface (API) and pre-built integrations, its solutions leverage critical customer context from internal data systems and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Its software product, branded as 8×8 Virtual Office, delivers voice as a service across the world. 8×8 Virtual Office enables a customer to use a single business phone number to place and receive calls from any supported device. It provides software to enable a multi-channel contact center under the 8×8 Virtual Contact Center brand. Its Virtual Office Meetings software solution is a tool for teams within the enterprise to meet and collaborate on a shared project.

