Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $24,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.44. 144,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,721,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.