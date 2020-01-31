Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $25.38 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $25,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Church & Dwight to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.81.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

