Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $20.03 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,939 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $20,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $69.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,400. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $6,859,491.80. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

