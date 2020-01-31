Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.26% of Royal Gold worth $20,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 71.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 63,292 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 163.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 61,919 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $7,454,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 37.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after purchasing an additional 59,883 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $6,041,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RGLD. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $122.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $114.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,550. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.07. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.47 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.