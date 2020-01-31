Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $25,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,216,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,050,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 204,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:LPT traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $63.71. 19,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 64.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

