Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 3,661 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $18,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Barings LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,196,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,644. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.23 and a fifty-two week high of $161.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.09.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.