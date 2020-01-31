Retirement Planning Group Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,153,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $67.14.

