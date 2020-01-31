Retirement Planning Group Lowers Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,141 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth about $506,000.

JHMD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. 24,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,805. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52.

