Retirement Planning Group Has $365,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Retirement Planning Group cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $94.05. 138,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,235. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.72 and a 52 week high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

