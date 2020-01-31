Retirement Planning Group Buys Shares of 10,601 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 37,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 222,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.35. 261,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,925. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $245.68 and a one year high of $305.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

