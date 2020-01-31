Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Major Shareholder Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll Sells 51,182 Shares

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) major shareholder Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 51,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $141,774.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 55,108 shares of Resonant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $152,649.16.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 50,000 shares of Resonant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,315. The firm has a market cap of $81.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Resonant Inc has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 7,167.08% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RESN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Resonant by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Resonant by 441.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 288,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Resonant by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 294,717 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Resonant by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 62,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

