ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.44. 617,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.93. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed has a 12 month low of $92.73 and a 12 month high of $167.05.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $194,913.00. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total transaction of $200,255.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,686.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,092. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

