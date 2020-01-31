Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 31st (ARNA, CTVA, DB, DECK, PYPL, RFP, SARTF, SBGL, SFE, SHAK)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 31st:

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)

was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $259.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sibanye Gold Limited is a gold mining company. It operates two gold mines: the Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) and the Beatrix gold mines. Sibanye Gold Limited is based in Houghton, South Africa. “

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a diversified information technology company that develops, operates and manages emerging growth information technology companies. The company is currently focusing on emerging opportunities in eCommerce, enterprise applications, and network infrastructure, all of which are expected to benefit from the growing use of the Internet as a fundamental business tool. The company works closely with our partnership companies to provide numerous operational and management services to build value in preparation for public rights offerings and beyond. “

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was upgraded by analysts at Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating.

