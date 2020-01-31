Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.98 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$351.00 to C$353.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$340.00 to C$345.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$345.75.

CP opened at C$355.35 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$259.99 and a 12-month high of C$355.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$337.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$314.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.