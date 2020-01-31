Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Republic Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Republic Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1,042.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after buying an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $751,311.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.65. 20,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,304. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.03 and a 52 week high of $95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.52. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.