Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Repsol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Repsol stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.03. 755,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,752. Repsol has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

