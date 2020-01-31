Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.24

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 40468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Get Repay alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $658.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.27 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $31,203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $7,515,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $3,669,000. FSI Group LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $2,463,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.