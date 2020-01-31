Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading 8.9% Higher

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) traded up 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61, 142,656 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 185,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Remark in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Remark in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Remark in the third quarter valued at $644,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)
Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.
