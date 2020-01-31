Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 403 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 113.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of INGR stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,289. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.