Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Medtronic by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $556,683,000 after buying an additional 545,367 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,532,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after purchasing an additional 153,612 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,425,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,316,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $251,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $115.77. 2,357,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average is $109.25. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.