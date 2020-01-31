Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of VB traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50.

