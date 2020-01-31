Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.56. 59,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.