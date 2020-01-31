Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.22 Million Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises about 1.7% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,470. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

