Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

IJH traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.50. The stock had a trading volume of 419,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,514. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.98. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $180.29 and a 52 week high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

