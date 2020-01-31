Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 214,705 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 546,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,714,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,512,000 after purchasing an additional 465,956 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

