Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,940,000 after purchasing an additional 113,527 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,836,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,751,000 after purchasing an additional 563,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,031,000 after purchasing an additional 768,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.90. 28,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,040. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.92.

