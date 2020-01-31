Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 331 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 261,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. 5,544,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,502,798. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

