Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will announce $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.26. Regal Beloit posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $370,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,398.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Regal Beloit by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Regal Beloit by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Regal Beloit by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBC traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 236,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,625. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

