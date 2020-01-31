Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,787,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,793,000 after buying an additional 282,176 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,006,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

