Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.34% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.
Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59.
In related news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,787,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,793,000 after buying an additional 282,176 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,006,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.
