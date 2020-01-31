Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.64. Red Emperor Resources shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,046,243 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $3.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.57.

About Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resource exploration company. It operates in two segments, Exploration & Evaluation and Treasury. The company holds oil and gas interests on the Alaska North Slope and in South East Asia. It holds interest in the offshore Philippines Block, Service Contract 55Basin that covers an area of 9,880 kilometer square located in the southwest Palawan Basin, the Philippines.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Red Emperor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Emperor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.