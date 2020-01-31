RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Shares Up 0.4%

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, approximately 52,838 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 510,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd.

About RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

