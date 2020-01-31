Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,670 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,016 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,362,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,882,000 after acquiring an additional 643,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 579,388 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $85.77. 170,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,797,843. The stock has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

