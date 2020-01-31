Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ATN International (ATNI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) recently:

1/30/2020 – ATN International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2020 – ATN International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – ATN International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

1/9/2020 – ATN International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

1/8/2020 – ATN International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

1/7/2020 – ATN International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – ATN International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of ATN International stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 32,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,622. The company has a market cap of $923.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,818.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. ATN International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.48 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Get ATN International Inc alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $195,913.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,359,514.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ATN International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.