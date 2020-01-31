Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Real Matters in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Raymond James also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.
Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.