Real Estate Investors’ (RLE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RLE stock opened at GBX 55.28 ($0.73) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.04 million and a PE ratio of 22.11. Real Estate Investors has a twelve month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 59 ($0.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.96.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.77%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.60%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.