RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. RBB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,766. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $396.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

