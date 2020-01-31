Rapidz One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,538.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $72,800.00 and approximately $10,538.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.99 or 0.02871161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00193749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00121532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,164,384 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

Rapidz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

