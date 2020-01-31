Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target Increased to $17.30 by Analysts at Citigroup

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $16.00 to $17.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.06.

Rambus stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,111. Rambus has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rambus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 18,226 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $254,070.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,175.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $93,045.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,659.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,588 shares of company stock worth $1,276,313. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 428.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

