RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Stock Price Up 18.6%

Shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) rose 18.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.36, approximately 189,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 86,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

RMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 797.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $30,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 71,682 shares of company stock valued at $78,871 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.