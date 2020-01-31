QYNO (QNO) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. QYNO has a market cap of $300.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last week, QYNO has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org . QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

QYNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

