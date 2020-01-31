Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,451,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,764,000 after acquiring an additional 250,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,815,000 after acquiring an additional 71,392 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 15.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 457,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 243.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 239,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth about $12,206,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,627,914.43. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,807 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Quidel stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $81.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

