Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to at least $6.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,381. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

