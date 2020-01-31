Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $112.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $112.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

