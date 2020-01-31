Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $49.16 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00043750 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Over the last week, Quant has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $49.16 million and $1.99 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quant Token Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

