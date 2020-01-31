QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,460. The company has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

