Qtum Market Cap Hits $209.29 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00022935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM, Huobi and Binance. Qtum has a total market cap of $209.29 million and approximately $412.92 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,098,680 coins and its circulating supply is 96,348,660 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coindeal, Cobinhood, ABCC, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Binance, Bittrex, LBank, Crex24, Upbit, CoinExchange, Liqui, Bit-Z, Huobi, ZB.COM, HBUS, Coinone, Bitbns, DragonEX, Bibox, Bleutrade, Ovis, HitBTC, GOPAX, Poloniex, BigONE, Kucoin, Iquant, Allcoin, Coinnest, Coinrail, Liquid, CoinEx, Bithumb, Coinsuper, BitForex, CoinEgg, DigiFinex, BCEX, Exrates, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

