QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Shares Down 4.5%

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 26,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 116,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of $7.53 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.10.

About QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, and platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Namew Lake Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide Project comprising the Rocky Lake property, the Rocky-Namew property, and the Namew Lake property; and the Irgon Lithium Mine project located in Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.