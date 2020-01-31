QEP Resources Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for QEP Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of QEP Resources stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.12. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,117,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 394,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.